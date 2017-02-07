DEC accepting public comment on Northern Access Pipeline project

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)— The DEC held the first of three public hearings on National Fuel’s Northern Access Pipeline project Tuesday night.

The project calls for 97 miles of new pipeline from McKean County, Pennsylvania through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties.

If you were unable to attend Tuesday night’s hearing, the DEC is accepting comments on the project through February 24th at 5 p.m. using one of three methods:

1.Speak or provide written comment at one of the meetings below

6 p.m. hearing on Wednesday, February 8th at Iroquois High School

6 p.m. hearing on Thursday, February 9th at Niagara County Community College Room E-140

2. Paper submission mailed or delivered to DEC at the following address: NYS DEC, Attn. Michael Higgins, Project Manager, 625 Broadway, 4th Floor, Albany, NY 12233

3. Electronic submission by email: NFGNA2016Project@dec.ny.gov.