DEC accepting public comment on Northern Access Pipeline project

By Published: Updated:
nysdec_logo

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)— The DEC held the first of three public hearings on National Fuel’s Northern Access Pipeline project Tuesday night.

The project calls for 97 miles of new pipeline from McKean County, Pennsylvania through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties.

If you were unable to attend Tuesday night’s hearing, the DEC is accepting comments on the project through February 24th at 5 p.m. using one of three methods:

1.Speak or provide written comment at one of the meetings below

 6 p.m. hearing on Wednesday, February 8th at Iroquois High School 

    6 p.m. hearing on Thursday, February 9th at Niagara County Community College Room E-140 

2. Paper submission mailed or delivered to DEC at the following address: NYS DEC, Attn. Michael Higgins, Project Manager, 625 Broadway, 4th Floor, Albany, NY 12233

3. Electronic submission by email: NFGNA2016Project@dec.ny.gov.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s