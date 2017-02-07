Former UB, Niagara Falls running back Starks cut from Packers

GREEN BAY, WI (WIVB) – Tuesday afternoon the Packers announces that they released back James Starks with the non-football injury designation.

The former standout from Niagara Falls high school and University at Buffalo football team was drafted in the sixth round by Green Bay in 2010. He scored nine career touchdowns for the Packers and rushed for over 2,500 yards.

This season Starks’ playing time was cut short after her was diagnosed with a concussion following a car accident on December 12th. He only played in nine games.

Starks, who could re-sign with the Packers at a lower price, was scheduled to make $2.6 million in base salary plus another $400,000 in bonuses in 2017.