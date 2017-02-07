Gill Byrd announced as Bills defensive backs coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills confirmed their pick for defensive backs coach on Tuesday morning.

Gill Byrd started his career in coaching with the St. Louis Rams in 2003. Since then, he has spent time with the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before coaching, Byrd played for the San Diego Chargers from 1983 to 1992. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1998.

In addition to the announcement of Byrd, Bobby Babich was announced as the assistant defensive backs coach.

