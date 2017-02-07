Gov. Cuomo stops by Buff State to discuss tuition-free program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hall is filled with educators, administrators and students who are attentively listening as the governor lays out his plan for the Excelsior Scholarship – his proposal to make SUNY and CUNY schools tuition free for certain students.

“When you sit down at the table and say, ‘How do we get the economy running? How do we get businesses coming here? How do we create jobs?’, the answer more and more goes right to the education system,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Expanding on the proposal, the governor says he feels equal access to higher education is more necessary now than ever before.

“We have to recalibrate,” said Gov. Cuomo. “You need a college degree. The first county, the first state to realize that will be the one to be the leader in the new economy.”

Students realize that’s true.

“Some people want a career and have a dream but if college [costs] too much how can you get an education if you can’t pay for it,” said Tonja’e Garner, a Buffalo State College freshman majoring in biology.

Students whose family’s income is less than $125,000 a year will qualify for the scholarship.

“It’s a good thing to lower tuition or make it free so people can afford get the education they want,” said Garner.

“In this economy now it’s [tuition] astronomical,” said Patricia McGrady, an adult learner who is junior studying sociology. “With the times we’re living in, we have parents who cannot afford tuition who can hardly afford rent, food, and necessities.”

“The tuition now is pretty high,” said Sterling James, a sophomore. “It’s crazy.”

Students point out that tuition free isn’t free college. When factoring in books and room and boards, the scholarship will only cover about a third of the total cost for a SUNY school.

“Tuition and room and board is too much on one person,” said Garner.

Still, students say any help to ease the burden will be appreciated.

“It would mean a lot,” said James. “It would make things a lot easier and take a whole bunch of stress off of my shoulders.”

The governor called on students to let their lawmakers know they support the plan which still has to pass through the legislature.