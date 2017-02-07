Iranian UB student who could not come back due to executive order returns to campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo says the final foreign student who couldn’t get back into this country because of the President’s executive order on immigration is now back on campus.

The student from Iran wishes to remain anonymous. He is finishing his final semester studying architecture before getting his Master’s degree in May.

Iran is one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries included in President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which was blocked by a federal judge last week.

That move by the federal judge helped the UB student come back here to finish his studies. UB says one doctoral researcher from Iran is still stuck there waiting on a visa.