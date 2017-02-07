Man accused of shooting Clarence restaurant owner to appear in court

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of shooting a Clarence restaurant owner will be arraigned on an indictment Wednesday morning.

Christopher Boyd, 36, faces charges of burglary, robbery, assault, attempted murder, criminal weapon possession and resisting arrest. Authorities say he shot the owner of Zoe Restaurant in Clarence in the arm last year.

In addition to this, authorities say he also shot at the victim’s wife and left with cash.

Boyd use to work at Zoe, according to authorities.

Boyd could spend the rest of his life in prison because of the combined charges he faces, and the fact that he has violated parole.