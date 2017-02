TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man is accused of raping a child over the course of a year.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says David Coia, 62, had sex with a child younger than 15 years old between October 2008 and the same month the following year.

Coia was charged with rape and two counts of criminal sexual act.

Coia was jailed in Chautauqua County on $250,000 bail. If he is bailed out, his passport must be revoked, the Sheriff’s office said.