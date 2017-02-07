Mother furious after co-worker breastfeeds son without permission

By Published: Updated:
f13b7ff41bd943ffb71156153045b202

CARRBORO, N.C. (WIVB) — In North Carolina, a mother says a co-worker breastfed her 3-month-old son without permission, and she is furious.

The breastfeeding happened at a daycare center where the women worked.

Surveillance video shows what happened. Pre-K teacher Kaycee Oxendine says she barely knows the worker who breastfed her son.

“That’s an innocent baby,” Oxendine said. “My baby couldn’t say no, don’t do that. He couldn’t defend hisself.”

The woman who breastfed Oxendine’s son has a two-month old baby in the same class.

Oxendine says her son is lactose intolerant and was hospitalized. The woman who breastfed her son was fired, according to Oxendine. She hopes police press charges.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick,” Oxendine said. “I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through.”

The incident is being investigated by police as a child abuse case.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s