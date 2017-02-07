Mother furious after co-worker breastfeeds son without permission

CARRBORO, N.C. (WIVB) — In North Carolina, a mother says a co-worker breastfed her 3-month-old son without permission, and she is furious.

The breastfeeding happened at a daycare center where the women worked.

Surveillance video shows what happened. Pre-K teacher Kaycee Oxendine says she barely knows the worker who breastfed her son.

“That’s an innocent baby,” Oxendine said. “My baby couldn’t say no, don’t do that. He couldn’t defend hisself.”

The woman who breastfed Oxendine’s son has a two-month old baby in the same class.

Oxendine says her son is lactose intolerant and was hospitalized. The woman who breastfed her son was fired, according to Oxendine. She hopes police press charges.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick,” Oxendine said. “I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through.”

The incident is being investigated by police as a child abuse case.