Pilot wanted in Maryland arrested after landing in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says a pilot who arrived in Niagara Falls was wanted in Maryland.

The pilot, who arrived at Niagara Falls International Airport on Saturday, was wanted on a weapons-related charge.

CBP officers arrested the pilot after he arrived. He was turned over to Lewiston police and faces extradition to Maryland.

“We continue to work closely all law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Acting Port Director Cary Frieling said. “These partnerships are essential in ensuring wanted subjects are turned over to proper authorities. Our officers are vigilant in their efforts to expedite legitimate travelers while interdicting criminals.”