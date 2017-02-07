Psychologists say 78-year-old accused of shooting son not able to stand trial

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Back in October, a 78-year-old Elma man was accused of shooting his son in the chest. A judge ruled that the man is not able to stand trial.

Thomas Manuszewski was charged with assault and attempted murder. He was evaluated by psychologists, and they say he is not able to understand the crimes he is charged with.

His 39-year-old son has recovered since being shot, according to officials.

Manuszewski began receiving treatment after he was examined. A judge ruled that this must continue. The order will be considered again after one year.

