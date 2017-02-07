Scholar Athlete: Meghan Roche

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the playoff hockey slate begins to heat up, the second ranked Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park girls are red hot! Meghen Roche, who leads the team in points, has been on the ice as long as she can remember.

“Growing up in Buffalo, it’s a big hockey town,” Roche said. “I wanted to play just like my Dad.”

Last year the FLOP girls fell in the sectional finals, this year Meg is hoping her offensive push will get them to the top of Section VI.

“Scoring goals is obviously fun, having the team cheer you on and the stands it motivates you to score, it is just fun.”

In between playoff games and skating, Meg plays travel soccer, for the Western New York Flash club team as a center midfielder. She scores a lot of goals there, too.

“I like setting up my teammates just as much as I like scoring because getting an assist is just as important as getting a goal. Those are the two most important aspects of the game so I like being a part of that.”

Her dedication to soccer, led her to sign with Division-II Edinboro last week.

“It was just the perfect distance for me. I didn’t want to be too far away but I also wanted to get out of the house and dorm. I loved how far it is. It is in a great area, and I loved the dorms. The girls on the team seem really nice, too so I am excited to play with them. ”

She plays to study biology, in hopes of being a physicians assistant. With those goals, it’s no surprise what keeps her busy in the classroom at Frontier.

“I really like science, biology is my favorite subject. Right now, I am in human anatomy which I really like, too.”