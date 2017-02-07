Shooting victim’s sister speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 20-year-old Willie Ward had enough of street life, his sister Cassandra told News 4.

The Cleveland native came to Buffalo just before Christmas to stay with her at her home on Keystone Street.

“He came down here to get his life together. He came down here to get a job,” Cassandra Ward told us.

She said he wanted to turn things around for his kids, one of them not even born yet. For Ward, the new year meant a new start, a second chance; that chance was stolen.

“Next thing you know we heard gunshots. We came outside, he was on the porch dead,” his sister recalled.

Ward was shot several times by an unknown suspect. The bullet holes still line the doorway of Cassandra’s home.

Ward said her brother didn’t know anyone yet, so she doesn’t understand why someone would target him. Buffalo Police have not charged anyone in connection with Ward’s death.

Last year the Queen City had 44 homicides; just 11 of them were solved.

So far in 2017 we’re up to 9; only one have been closed.

Cassandra doesn’t want her brother’s case to remain open-ended. She wants answers.

“I feel that somebody out here (knows) what happened.”

She’s urging neighbors in the area to contact police if they have any information that could help bring her brother’s killer to justice.

The Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip-line number is 847-2255.

 

