Snowmobiler hospitalized after Sardinia crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Snowmobile Unit is investigating a nighttime crash from the weekend.

The Sheriff’s office says the crash happened Saturday on a snowmobile trail in Sardinia.

Officials administered first aid to the victim at the crash scene. The victim, who has only been identified as a Cattaraugus County man in his late 40s, was then taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight for surgery.

The victim suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.