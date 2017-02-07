State Police: 3 men charged with burglary following home invasion

By Published: Updated:
lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After responding to a report of a robbery in progress in Lockport, New York State Police charged three men.

Markevious K. Davis, 22, of Florida, as well as Lockport residents Jerrod Robinson, 23, and Quentin Gee, 37, were charged with burglary. Gee faces an additional charge of assault.

Troopers say the three robbed two men in their home on Lincoln Pl. Saturday night. Authorities say the alleged burglars left with a large amount of money.

The vehicle they allegedly drove away in was stopped by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy. Robinson and Davis were found in the vehicle, Troopers say, but Gee was arrested later.

The three were jailed in Niagara County on $100,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s