State Police: 3 men charged with burglary following home invasion

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After responding to a report of a robbery in progress in Lockport, New York State Police charged three men.

Markevious K. Davis, 22, of Florida, as well as Lockport residents Jerrod Robinson, 23, and Quentin Gee, 37, were charged with burglary. Gee faces an additional charge of assault.

Troopers say the three robbed two men in their home on Lincoln Pl. Saturday night. Authorities say the alleged burglars left with a large amount of money.

The vehicle they allegedly drove away in was stopped by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy. Robinson and Davis were found in the vehicle, Troopers say, but Gee was arrested later.

The three were jailed in Niagara County on $100,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.