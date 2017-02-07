State Police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

COWLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a hit-and-run from late last month.

They say a black Hyundai Accent from somewhere between 2007 and 2011 was headed east when it went off the road in the Wyoming County hamlet of Cowlesville.

State Police say it hit a mailbox, then a red GMC Sierra pickup truck before it came to a rest against a tree.

The car, which had extensive damage to its front end, then left the scene and continued east.

Troopers say this all happened on Jan. 27 around 11:50 a.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call State Police at (585) 344-6200.