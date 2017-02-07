State Police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

COWLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a hit-and-run from late last month.

They say a black Hyundai Accent from somewhere between 2007 and 2011 was headed east when it went off the road in the Wyoming County hamlet of Cowlesville.

State Police say it hit a mailbox, then a red GMC Sierra pickup truck before it came to a rest against a tree.

The car, which had extensive damage to its front end, then left the scene and continued east.

Troopers say this all happened on Jan. 27 around 11:50 a.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call State Police at (585) 344-6200.

(Here is a 2007 Hyundai Accent. It is not the actual vehicle from the incident.)
Here are Hyundai Accents from 2011 (top) and 2007 (bottom). It is not the actual vehicle from the incident.

 

