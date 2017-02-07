Town of Tonawanda police looking for missing teen

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Lizsandra Rivera was last seen Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. At the time, she was wearing colorful leggings, a black shirt and a black and gray coat.

She is described a Hispanic, 5’6″ and roughly 175 pounds. Rivera has brown eyes and long, wavy black hair.

Rivera has friends in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

Anyone who has seen her or has any other information related to her whereabouts can call police at (716) 879-6613 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

Police ask that callers refer to complaint #17-704831.