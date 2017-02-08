Builder of tiny houses in Buffalo adding more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man building tiny houses in neighborhoods across downtown Buffalo is expanding.

Angry neighbors and city leaders tried to stop construction on one of the homes on Linwood Avenue last year. But that project is still underway, and now the developer is building more “tiny homes.”

Timothy Sick and his team are moving forward with building this home on 16th Street in Buffalo. Despite opposition on plans for their first development- they now have six other “tiny house” projects on the way.

His new project: a tiny home at 151 16th street. He calls it “aging in place.”

Once an elderly person is no longer able to keep up with a larger home, “it is designed that you can live here until the day you want to live on the first floor entirely. And you can live in this completely roll in house so its accessible,” Sick told News 4.

Ït’s one of a couple “tiny home” projects he’s working on. The first one- on Linwood and Delavan Avenue hasn’t had much work completed, but will pick back up this spring.

“It’s all about having the right contractors in the right place at the right time,” added Sick.