Case of man who died after being taken into custody to be reinvestigated by Catt. County DA’s office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns granted the request by Erie County DA John Flynn to re-open the investigation into the death of Richard Metcalf Jr.

The case, which is literally several boxes of evidence, depositions and reports, will now be sent to Cattaraugus County.

The judge issued his decision this morning, not requesting or hearing any discussion from either side.

The 35-year-old Metcalf died in late November 2012 less than three days after being transported from the Erie County Holding Center.

While the Sheriff’s office says Metcalf caused his own injuries because of his erratic behavior, they admit to using force to control him.

However, the state commission of corrections, doctors who treated Metcalf and attorneys for Metcalf’s family say the excessive force is what killed him.

And there are jailhouse videos from surveillance camera inside the holding center, you saw first on News 4 on Monday that dispute what county corrections officers told investigators.

There are some logistics involved in this decision, as the physical case has to be transported to the DA’s office in Cattaraugus County.

But attorneys for the family say it won’t be like the DA is starting the investigation at zero, given the amount of evidence that’s already been released in this case.