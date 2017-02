Buffalo (WIVB) – Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire on Traymore Street around 5:30 this morning.

Less than 30 minutes later a second alarm sounded for the 2 family home.

We are working to find out if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire and is anyone was injured.

Traymore Street off Hertel Avenue has been blocked off since crews arrived.

We’ll continue to follow this breaking news and update this story with new information as it becomes available.