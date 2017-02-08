Driver ordered to pay fine after double fatal crash in Wheatfield

Scene of fatal accident on Shawnee Road, Wheatfield
Scene of fatal accident on Shawnee Road, Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda woman will not spend time in jail after two 18-year-olds were fatally struck by an SUV in Wheatfield.

Carly Marrs, 20, was told to pay a fine for imprudent speed after the August incident that resulted in the deaths of Melanie Aronow and Quincy Harper.

Harper and Aronow

She had also been charged with reckless driving and unlawful marijuana possession, but was found not guilty of the former.

If Marrs does not break the law for the next six months, the marijuana possession charge will be dropped.

It was determined that Marrs was not impaired by drugs or alcohol when the pedestrians were struck.

