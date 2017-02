CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is hosting a car seat safety check event Wednesday evening.

The free event will take place at the Sheriff’s office’s Clarence substation from 5 to 8 p.m.

Deputies will inspect car seats for damage or defects, and check for proper installation. Average inspections take roughly 20 minutes.

The substation is located at 6185 Goodrich Rd.