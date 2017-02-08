Hit and run accident in Kaisertown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run accident early this morning in Kaistertown. The accident was reported before 7 a.m.

Police have secured the scene at Clinton and Weiss Streets. Officers say the accident left a victim with serious head injuries.

Police are looking for the driver and car involved in this crash. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a light-colored sedan, possibly a Mercedes.

