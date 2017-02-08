Loved ones search for answers after Buffalo man dies in police custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating the death of 20-year-old Wardel Davis, who died while in police custody early Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the city’s west side around midnight Tuesday. According to investigators, Davis was approached by Officers Todd McAlister and Nicholas Parisi near Hoyt and Arnold, just off West Ferry Street.

Buffalo Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo said the officers were in the area investigating suspicious activity. Police would not elaborate on what specifically was being investigated, or why Davis was being questioned.

“While officers were questioning the suspect the suspect did attempt to flea from officers. A short foot chase ensued and when officers caught up to the suspect a struggle ensued taking that suspect into custody,” Rinaldo said.

Shortly after Davis was apprehended, the officers noticed something was wrong, according to Rinaldo.

“Officers immediately un-handcuffed the suspect and began first aid, including CPR,” he said.

Paramedics were called, and Davis was transported to Buffalo General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Loved ones are now searching for answers.

“All I want to know is what happened to him. Y’all not about to just tell me that he stopped breathing, that don’t make no sense, he’s 20 years old, he’s never even experienced life or nothing. I’m not going to stop until they tell me what happened to my baby,” said Jashalyn Washington, Davis’ girlfriend.

Davis, who is black, is described by neighbors as a friendly, strong guy. His cousin told News 4 he was a good man.

“He was a very good person, he never did anything wrong and he was always there for everybody and he was a very good kid,” said Imani Wilkins, Davis’ cousin.

One of the officers involved in the incident is black, the other is white. One officer went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both officers are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for the Buffalo Police Department.

Lt. Rinaldo said both officers have 10+ years of service.

According to staff at the Boys and Girls Club on Massachusetts Avenue, Davis was involved in the program as a youth. Neighbors told News 4 he would volunteer at the center from time to time.

The program’s CEO, Shari McDonough, released the following statement:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo is aware that an incident has occurred in the neighborhood near one of our Club houses, involving someone who attended the Club as a youth. This person has not been involved with our program for a number of years. Anytime such a tragedy occurs in a small community like ours, it affects every one of all ages.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo has been at the forefront of youth development, providing a safe and stable environment to ensure that all of our youth members graduate from high school with plans for their future and that they are living a healthy lifestyle. Safety is the bedrock of this mission.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved.

NOW: Buffalo Police officers involved in #HoytStreet incident are Todd McAlister and Nicholas Parisi @news4buffalo — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanz4) February 8, 2017

Officials began an autopsy on Davis Wednesday morning.

This incident is being investigated by Internal Affairs and the Homicide Division of the Buffalo Police Department. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has also been notified.

The state’s Attorney General’s office is conducting an independent investigation as well, which follows standard protocol anytime an unarmed individual dies in police custody in New York.

Wednesday night dozens of people gathered near Hoyt and Arnold to remember Davis. Raw emotions boiled over on the west side and many are questioning the timeline police laid out. Their messages directed at Buffalo Police were filled with obscenities, but they say they won’t stop until they get justice for Davis.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Homicide Division of the Buffalo Police Department at 716-851-4466.