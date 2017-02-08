More than 500 people sign petition against building a lodge on Goat Island

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Serenity and wildlife draw thousands of visitors to Goat Island every year.

“There’s a lot of animals around here that call this place home,” said Vicent Merecki, who visited the park from Buffalo.

He doesn’t want to see that compromised by development.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his State of the State address that he wants to “create a year round destination and build a world class lodge with sweeping views of the Niagara River” on Goat Island.

He said building the lodge, and developing other recreational activities, will help the American side of the falls become more competitive with the Canadian side.

We’re told he wants to see the lodge on the upstream end of the island.

“Human beings already do enough damage to the environment and I just don’t think a big touristy lodge would be a good thing for an island of this size,” said Merecki. “I feel like they could put the money towards a lot better things; clean up the park a little bit, get rid of some of the debris, fix the roads.”

More than 575 people have signed an online petition calling on Governor Cuomo to instead use the money to improve the city of Niagara Falls.

“One of the things that’s encouraging to me about this, as Mayor of the City of Niagara Falls, is that all of the furor that has developed shows people really care about the natural environment of Niagara Falls,” said Mayor Paul Dyster.

The lodge is still in the conceptual stage. Governor Cuomo has asked Empire State Development to put out a request for proposals.

“I’m very sensitive about any proposals for creating new structures in the park but I’m also trying to keep an open mind until we see what is proposed,” said Dyster.

He told us the Governor has shown a strong interest in preserving the park. He gave the Robert Moses Parkway removal project as an example. Dyster said it will add 135 acres of land back to the park, which would be the largest expansion since 1885.

“So I have confidence at the end of the day that nothing is going to happen here that’s damaging to the natural environment,” he said.

We asked Mayor Dyster if the city would get any tax revenue if the lodge is built in the park. He told News 4 that’s something city leaders will want an answer for as this moves forward, especially with millions of tax dollars already invested in encouraging city development.