New Somali President has ties to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 7,700 miles away from his home nation, Somalia, Yahye Omar is live streaming the presidential election.

“For years, we didn’t have any president, any government,” said Omar. “Now we are so happy that we’re going to find a new president.”

That president – Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname “Farmajo”.

“It’s an excellent day,” said Omar. “Just excellent. Every Somali around the world is feeling so excited to see these days.”

This the African country’s first presidential election in more than 25 years; that’s when a civil war broke out and when Omar fled to country.

“There were terrorism issues, a lot of fighting going on,” said Omar, recalling what life was like in his home country before he left in 1991.

Arriving in Buffalo in 2000, Omar met many people; among those, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed – the country’s newly elected president.

“He loves his country and he loves his nation,” said Omar.

Mohamed moved to Buffalo in the mid-1980’s, coming to the United States to attend the University at Buffalo where he studied political science.

“We learn politics from the United States, especially from WNY,” said Omar. “We are so excited to have one Buffalonian who is working very hard for the Somali nation and all Somali people.”

He wound up staying in the region after graduating, becoming an active member of the Queen City’s Muslim community, working to create a better area for refugees coming to the states. Omar says Mohamed is honest and hardworking – qualities he believes he picked up living in Western New York and ones, he feels, will make him a great leader.

“We are so excited because we need a change,” said Omar. “Somalia needs a change.”

Live streaming the election, Omar tells us he cares so much because that’s his original home and it’s where he has family still. He is hopeful, seeing the results and Mohamed winning the election, that real change will come, bettering life for all those in Somalia.

“We hope to see our family as happy as we are.”