Officials: Man dies after altercation with Buffalo police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials revealed that a man died after an altercation with Buffalo police on the city’s west side.

The incident happened on Hoyt St. Tuesday night around midnight.

Shortly before Noon, officials revealed that the man died at a local hospital.

The man was only identified as black and in his early 20s. One of the officers was white and the other was black. Both have more than 10 years of police experience.

One officer went to a hospital with minor injuries.

An autopsy is being performed on the man who died.

Officials could not release many details due to an internal investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police.

