Related Coverage NFTA Police: 1 arrested after driver attempts to hit police with vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was determined that a suspect in an NFTA police-involved shooting was, in fact, struck by gunfire.

Earlier this month, a suspect was taken into custody following a car crash and a foot chase.

Officials say it appears that a driver tried to hit an officer with his vehicle. At that point, officials say an officer fired a gunshot through the windshield.

The suspect was struck on a left-hand finger, officials say. Afterwards, he was treated at ECMC and released to police.

MORE | Get more details on the incident here.