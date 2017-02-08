The Audcast, Episode 17: Hanging on for dear life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the seventeenth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon exhale after a 3-goal comeback by the Sabres, who all but rose from the dead in the third period to take down the defending Stanley Cup runners up San Jose Sharks in a 5-4 OT win.

It’s not the first magnificent comeback the Sabres have forged; it may not be the last. Buffalo keeps losing games it needs to win, but to their credit, they’ve hung in just enough to stay in contention. Will it be enough to make the playoffs in the end?