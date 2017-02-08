The Audcast, Episode 17: Hanging on for dear life

Tom and Joe still can't believe the Sabres' latest comeback; they also evaluate the trade market as it relates to Buffalo and more

By Published: Updated:
The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the seventeenth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon exhale after a 3-goal comeback by the Sabres, who all but rose from the dead in the third period to take down the defending Stanley Cup runners up San Jose Sharks in a 5-4 OT win.

It’s not the first magnificent comeback the Sabres have forged; it may not be the last. Buffalo keeps losing games it needs to win, but to their credit, they’ve hung in just enough to stay in contention. Will it be enough to make the playoffs in the end?

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s