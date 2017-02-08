The cost of love: rose prices up ahead of Valentine’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Valentine’s Day means long hours and a boost for business at places like Maureen’s Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market on Ellicott Street.

“We’re getting crazy, we’re pumping up peak level,” said Maureen Bartley, Maureen’s Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market Owner.

Because the shop sells a high volume of roses, they only raise prices about 10 percent.

“Our regular cash and carry special go from $20 a dozen to $25 a dozen so not too bad,” said Bartley.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $2 billion dollars on flowers for their valentine’s. They say money can’t buy love, but things that represent love, like roses, are more expensive than usual leading up to Valentine’s Day!

“When the demand is so high there’s only so many roses in the world to go around and they mostly come from Ecuador and Columbia, they can only grow so many,” said Bartley.

Price depends on lengths and the heads sizes of roses. But the quick grab and go bouquet of roses are the shops best seller.

“Honestly we sell probably more than like 2 thousand no lie. It’s just easy we have a lot of downtown walk-ins,” said Davante Walker, Maureen’s Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market Florist/Designer.

Can’t decide between roses or chocolates? How about combining the two?

“We have a rose that was actually cut off in Ecuador, treated with a chocolate looking substance, it’s an open rose and then they put some sprinkles on it, a little heart,” said Bartley.

It has a chocolate scent, but the only catch is it’s not edible!

All in all Maureen says the blockbuster holiday increases walk-in traffic for roses up to 1000% percent more!

When you factor in other gifts like chocolates, a nice dinner, and jewelry, the 2017 valentines index by bankrate.com estimates an average cost of more than 500 dollars!