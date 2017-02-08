Woman allegedly tries to eat marijuana after being taken into custody

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman who was riding in a vehicle on Grand Island is facing a number of charges after a traffic stop.

An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Buffalo resident Tracie Moore, 54, on Whitehaven Rd. Tuesday evening. She was accused of traffic and vehicle violations.

When the deputy asked her passenger for identification, officials say Amanda Negron, 30, gave the deputy a fake name and date of birth.

Despite this, the Erie County Sheriff’s office says the deputy identified who Negron really was.

Negron was arrested and taken to the Erie County Holding Center. While there, authorities say another deputy saw Negron trying to conceal and eat a bag of marijuana.

Officials say they found additional marijuana in her clothing. After more searching, the Sheriff’s office says a stun gun and a metal knuckle knife were found in Negron’s purse.

Negron was charged with tampering with evidence, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

