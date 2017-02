LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a head-on vehicle crash in the Town of Lockport.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Route 93 just before 11 a.m.

Officials say there was one person in each car, but only one of them survived.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene.

Route 93 was closed between State Rd. and Robinson Rd.