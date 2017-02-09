3-Alarm fire damages Hamburg business

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters from six different fire companies battled frigid temperatures as they responded to a 3-alarm fire at Southtowns Fireplace. Dispatchers tell News 4 someone driving by spotted flames and called 911 around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Crews made the quick-decision to fight the flames from outside the building, concerned about flammable materials inside.

The chief tells us no one was inside at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation

Southbound lanes of Camp Road remain closed between Big Tree and Durham because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.