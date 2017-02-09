Andersons giving away free ice cream in celebration of co-founder’s 99th birthday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In celebration of co-founder Greta Anderson’s 99th birthday, customers can go to any Anderson’s location and get free ice cream on Thursday.

There is one condition — those who stop in need to show off their pipes with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to celebrate the occasion.

In addition to the free ice cream, customers can be entered to win 24 quarts of ice cream by uploading a video of themselves singing “Happy Birthday” to Facebook.

At Andersons locations, people can also enter to win a $99 gift card to the restaurant.