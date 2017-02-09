Animal advocates outraged over public record change on animal welfare

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fiona, a Shetland Sheepdog, and Nemo, a Bulldog puppy were both rescued from puppy mills.

“Nemo would’ve been killed he would’ve been shot if we did not find a rescue to take him. Nemo has a birth defect in his right leg so he is quote un-sellable he wouldn’t make money for them,” said Deb Bodenschatz, Puppy Mill Rescue Team Co-Coordinator.

Deb Bodenschatz is part of a rescue team that saves dozens of dogs like Nemo all year long.

“We average between 25 and 30 dogs a month and we do at least one transport a month sometimes two if the number are even higher,” said Bodenschatz.

Animal advocates fear those numbers could grow, after a list inspection reports from thousands of licensed animal facilities across the country was pulled from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

“In the past you could go to the internet and search the website for that breeder to find out are they licensed, do they have a lot of infractions, do they have a good kennel, are they producing good dogs, is your dog probably going to be a healthy dog. Now you can’t do that,” said Jeanette Dickinson, NYS Citizens Against Puppy Mills President.

The Humane Society of the United States sent a letter to the Justice Department, threatening legal action.

“It’s so hard to not get people to buy the mill dogs to begin with, but now that they don’t have any resource to find out where they’re coming from they’re going to just buy them,” said Dickinson.

Dickinson says most dogs that come from puppy mills are not healthy. She says not being able to access inspection records and violations would be a big disservice to animals.

“They’re going to breed more and more dogs and of course we as rescues will see an increase in the dogs being dumped,” said Bodenschatz.

In a statement released on the USDA’s website, the agency said: “The review of APHIS’ website has been ongoing, and the agency is striving to balance the need for transparency with rules protecting individual privacy. In 2016, well before the change of Administration, APHIS decided to make adjustments to the posting of regulatory records. In addition, APHIS is currently involved in litigation concerning, among other issues, information posted on the agency’s website. While the agency is vigorously defending against this litigation, in an abundance of caution, the agency is taking additional measures to protect individual privacy. These decisions are not final. Adjustments may be made regarding information appropriate for release and posting.”

For more information go to: https://acis.aphis.edc.usda.gov/ords/f?p=116:1:8626342534117:::::