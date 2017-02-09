Brock’s Big Shot

Kenmore East high school basketball manager got to sub in on Senior Night. Watch the video to see his unforgettable moment with the Bulldogs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the gym at Kenmore East High School, Brock Kowalski is a busy man. The senior has been a manager for the Bulldogs for all four years of high school.

“I am the kind that likes to get here early,” Kowalski said. “Get my scorebooks done.”

But, that has been the extent of Brock’s involvement with the Bulldogs, as cerebral palsy has kept him on the sidelines.

Until this week.

Earlier in the season, Brock and head coach Jay Robbins made a deal, if the time was right on senior night Brock would get to enter the game.

“If you put your mind to something there is no stopping.”

Tuesday night against North Tonawanda that time came.

He entered for the Bulldogs in the second half and got three possessions on offense. On his third shot, the ball went in.

The packed gym at Kenmore East high school erupted with cheers, applause and tears. Brock trotted back on defense with a smile he won’t soon forget.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to make a good example for kids who have disabilities like myself.”

And, as for where this moment ranks in his career so far?

“Number 1. Absolutely number one,” the senior said with a smile.

Brock’s managing career isn’t over just yet, he will attend Niagara County Community College this fall and help out the Thunder Wolves basketball team.

 

 

