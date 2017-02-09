Buffalo airport’s Aviation Director meets with Trump at White House

(Buffalo Niagara International Airport)
(Buffalo Niagara International Airport)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s Aviation Director attended a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump Thursday.

William Vanecek attended the meeting with other airport and airline executives. He was selected to participate as North America’s Chair of the Airports Council International.

“Having a representative from our airport personally meet with the President and be able to highlight our airport’s needs is very impressive and hopefully will benefit our airport and give impetus to address infrastructure needs of the aviation industry as a whole,” Kimberley A. Minkel, Executive Director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said.

The group briefed Trump on infrastructure improvements and other matters that airports say need to be addressed.

