DMV offices losing money to the state

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Easier access to online services means shorter lines at the DMV– that can be good news for you, but it is costing Niagara County valuable revenue.

More and more people are turning to the internet to replace drivers licenses and renew registrations. Customers say it’s quick and easy.

“As far as convenience and having things recorded, it’s nice to have things online,” said Garrett Dyekstra, Lockport resident.

Officials say because of the online traffic, local DMV offices are losing money.

“Last year there was approximately 33,000 transactions done online and that’s all revenue we’re losing,” said Matthew Parish, Niagara County Deputy Clerk of Administration.

Counties have had a revenue sharing agreement with the state since 1999. For every transaction done at the DMV counters, the county takes home 12.7 percent, the state takes the rest. For online transactions, the county only gets about 2 percent in revenue.

“We need that revenue in Niagara County. If you have a complicated transaction, you’re not going to get the service through the state that you would in a local DMV, I mean that’s just not going to happen,” said Parish.

Parish says there are almost 30 transactions that can’t be done online.

Some customers say they would rather have face-to-face interaction, then turn to a computer.

“I’d just rather do one-on-one communication in person, that’s just how I’ve always been,” said Louis Scinta, Lockport resident.

“I don’t think the site is very user friendly, I think it’s easier just to come in and ask the questions that need to be asked and they are able to give me all the answers I need,” said Theresa Cushman, Lockport resident.

Officials say as costs go up, they pay more money just to keep the DMV offices open. And with more transactions drifting to the state’s website, customers aren’t waiting as long in line.