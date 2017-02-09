Driver charged after basketball team’s bus goes missing after game

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a bus went missing, the driver was arrested on drunk driving charges Wednesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., New York State Police went to St. Bonaventure University after a report of a missing bus that was supposed to transport the St. Louis University basketball team from the Cattaraugus County school.

Using a GPS on a device that was left on the bus, Troopers were able to track the vehicle and stop it 35 miles away from St. Bonaventure.

Specifically, the bus was found on Main St. in the Town of Randolph.

The driver, Gasport resident Linda Edmister, 56, was given field sobriety tests, which Troopers say she failed.

Edmister took the St. Louis team to St. Bonaventure, and was supposed to drive them after the game too. The team was able to get another bus and leave St. Bonaventure.

Edmister, who Troopers say had a BAC of .22 percent, was charged with driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated.