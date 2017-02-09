Driver charged after basketball team’s bus goes missing after game

By Published: Updated:
edmister

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a bus went missing, the driver was arrested on drunk driving charges Wednesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., New York State Police went to St. Bonaventure University after a report of a missing bus that was supposed to transport the St. Louis University basketball team from the Cattaraugus County school.

Using a GPS on a device that was left on the bus, Troopers were able to track the vehicle and stop it 35 miles away from St. Bonaventure.

Specifically, the bus was found on Main St. in the Town of Randolph.

The driver, Gasport resident Linda Edmister, 56, was given field sobriety tests, which Troopers say she failed.

Edmister took the St. Louis team to St. Bonaventure, and was supposed to drive them after the game too. The team was able to get another bus and leave St. Bonaventure.

Edmister, who Troopers say had a BAC of .22 percent, was charged with driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s