East Coast storm cancels, delays several flights at BNIA

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The massive winter storm slamming parts of the East Coast Thursday has led to thousands of cancelled flights across the country, including several at Buffalo Niagara International.

The list of cancellations and delays at BNIA grew throughout the morning as the storm struck.

Yikes! A lot of red on the arrival & departure boards at @BUFAirport today. #Niko has cancelled thousands of flights nationwide. pic.twitter.com/dhjlzsF9A7 — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) February 9, 2017

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” said Lea Stayner, a passenger who flew in from L.A., as she looked at all the cancellations on the arrivals and departures boards. “And this is why I don’t travel in the winter.”

A lot of people flying out of BNIA Thursday didn’t have a choice about when they’d prefer to fly. News 4 talked to several people who were heading out for business trips, who had no option but to press on, since they could.

“We’re okay but I know that some of my coworkers who are coming in from New York and also from Boston might not make the connection,” said Mark McAllister, who was flying to Fort Lauderdale for business.

By early Wednesday afternoon, several airlines had already started cancelling flights to New York and Boston, which were both in the path of the storm.

MORE | Click here to see our earlier coverage of the preemptive cancellations.

Throughout the morning Thursday, we saw a domino effect as the storm hit. As flights that were scheduled to arrive at BNIA were cancelled, the list of cancelled departing flights to places like Dallas and Columbus grew, too.

Several arriving passengers said they were glad they beat the back ups. “My whole family here and at home were like, ‘Oh, I hope your flight doesn’t get cancelled because of that,'” Stayner said.

The domino effect from the east coast cancellations has started. Flights to Columbus and DC are cancelled now, too. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/NfVUzc9Ryf — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) February 9, 2017

Everyone should check their flight status before they head to the airport so they can be ready for whatever comes.

“I have no worries whatsoever,” said Allentown resident David Hendrich as he prepared to fly to Texas. “I’m retired. If I get delayed, I can’t complain.”

Several airlines are waiving the normal change/cancel fees for customers impacted by the storm.