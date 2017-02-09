Gov. Cuomo helps stranded motorist in Westchester County

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a stranded motorist during the snow storm on Thursday.
The governor’s office says Gov. Cuomo helped the motorist on the Sprain Brook Parkway near Hawthorne in Westchester County.
Here are some photos released by the governor’s office:
Gov. Cuomo helps stranded motorist
Gov. Cuomo helps stranded motorist x
