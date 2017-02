BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Information for this year’s Shamrock Run has been revealed.

The 8K race will be on Sat. March 4 at 12 p.m. It starts and finishes on Louisiana St. between Mackinaw and O’Connell streets.

Registrations will be accepted until the start of the race, but the first 4,500 runners will get the 2017 apparel.

