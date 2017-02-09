Officials: Dozens of cannabis-infused candy bars seized at Peace Bridge

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
(Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say they seized dozens of cannabis-infused chocolate bars at the Peace Bridge Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers selected a shipment coming from Scarborough, Canada for further examination. The shipment was headed for Brooklyn.

A package invoice listed the contents as candy, but officers say they were actually cannabis-infused chocolate bars known in Canada as “firebars.”

“We continue to encounter unique, prohibited products that individuals attempt to smuggle into the U.S.,” Acting Port Director Cary Frieling said. “Our officers are dedicated to ensuring that products of this nature are prevented from entering the U.S. commerce.”

Altogether, the 41 “firebars” weighed just over 3.5 pounds. They were seized.

Officials say the Buffalo Field Office made more than 600 narcotic seizures in fiscal year 2016. This was a 35 percent increase from the year before that.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s