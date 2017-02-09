Officials: Dozens of cannabis-infused candy bars seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say they seized dozens of cannabis-infused chocolate bars at the Peace Bridge Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers selected a shipment coming from Scarborough, Canada for further examination. The shipment was headed for Brooklyn.

A package invoice listed the contents as candy, but officers say they were actually cannabis-infused chocolate bars known in Canada as “firebars.”

“We continue to encounter unique, prohibited products that individuals attempt to smuggle into the U.S.,” Acting Port Director Cary Frieling said. “Our officers are dedicated to ensuring that products of this nature are prevented from entering the U.S. commerce.”

Altogether, the 41 “firebars” weighed just over 3.5 pounds. They were seized.

Officials say the Buffalo Field Office made more than 600 narcotic seizures in fiscal year 2016. This was a 35 percent increase from the year before that.