OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Olean police are looking for help finding a missing woman.

The family of Karen Peer reported her as missing on Tuesday, but she has not been seen by her family since Jan. 13.

Most recently, Karen had blond hair. She is about 5’03” and slender, according to police.

If anyone has any information about where she is or has been, call Olean police at (716) 376-5677.