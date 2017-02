BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers and Buffalo police are offering a combined reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people who killed a teenager.

Kristian Piazza was fatally shot just a week before his 17th birthday.

The shooting happened last October at Leroy Ave. and Hill St.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.