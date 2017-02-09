UB police say woman who reported attempted sexual assault lied about story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just days ago, a woman reported to police at the University at Buffalo that someone attempted to sexually assault her. Thursday morning, UB police say she told them she made it up.

“The student who claimed to have been assaulted has told investigators that the incident never happened,” UB Police tweeted.

In the report, the woman said the people who tried to assault her were two tall black men with medium builds. She claimed the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the Ellicott Complex’s Millard Fillmore Academic Center on the North Campus.

Following the report, UB police increased patrols on the campus and began an investigation.

“This incident created an atmosphere of concern on campus, and we think it is important for everybody at UB to know that we have determined that the alleged crime never took place,” University Police Chief Gerald Schoenle said.

UB says the case has been moved to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. In addition to that, the case is also being referred to the school’s Office of Judicial Affairs and Student Advocacy.

