182 Chautauqua County public offices on the ballot this November

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 182 offices in Chautauqua County will be on the ballot later this year.

The county’s Democratic Party Chair Norman Green says that many holders of public offices “have expiring terms this November.”

“It’s the job of the political parties to recruit candidates and to assist interested citizens in running for public office. As my part of our recruitment of candidates, I wish to cast the widest net possible and to welcome any and all citizens regardless of political affiliation or experience to come forward and throw their proverbial hat in the ring.”

Anyone interested in running can learn more by emailing Green at chqdem@gmail.com or by sending a letter to Post Office Box 279, Mayville NY 14757.

“My personal candidate recruitment focus is county executive, county clerk and county legislature. Folks can determine their legislature district by viewing the maps or using the personal voter information look-up widget at www.votechautauqua.com or by calling the Board of Elections at 753-4580,” Green said.