2 men accused of stealing more than $1,800 in merchandise from Walmart

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Niagara Falls men have been accused of stealing more than $1,800 in merchandise from the Lockport Walmart.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says the the thefts happened early Friday morning.

Henry McGriff, 32, and James Caffey, 57, were stopped by a member of the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say the deputy noticed suspected stolen merchandise in the vehicle, and that’s when the Niagara County Sheriff’s office got involved.

Both McGriff and Caffey were identified as suspects in a number of retail-related crimes in Erie and Niagara counties.

The Niagara Falls Police Department has warrants for both of them. Other agencies in the two counties mentioned will have pending charges, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office says.

For the charges stemming out of Niagara County, McGriff was jailed on $750 bail and Caffey was jailed on $500 bail.

