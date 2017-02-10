Anyone can fish for free in NY next weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced free fishing days in New York for next weekend.

On Feb. 18 and 19, anyone, whether they live in New York or not, can fish without a license in New York.

“No matter the season, New York is home to some of the best fishing in the nation,” Cuomo said. “These free days are a prime opportunity for anglers of all experience levels, whether they are New Yorkers or visitors, to get out and experience for themselves the great fishing on the lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams in every corner of this state.”

Other free fishing days during the year will be June 24 and 25, Sep. 23 and Nov. 11.