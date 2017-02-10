Buffalo homeschool mother fights to get her kids back



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kiarre Harris accused Buffalo Public Schools of getting their homeschool paperwork mixed up, which she says led to her two young children being taken away, but a Family Court judge has upheld CPS for the removal.

Harris recalled one of the last times she was with her children–on the evening of January 18, at the Millenium Hotel in Cheektowaga, “At this time my children were crying hysterically and I tried to get a minute to say goodbye, they refused to let me.”

At the direction of CPS, Cheektowaga police rushed in her room, took her children–her 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter–and took her into custody.

“They put me in handcuffs and arrested me, and they began to search me. They lifted my shirt and pulled my pants down to check if I had anything on me.”

Harris said she has been homeschooling her children, and produced documents from December, showing Buffalo Public Schools’ acknowledgement of her intention to homeschool her son and daughter.

But in a Friday morning news conference with the Buffalo School District Parent Coordinating Council, Harris said somehow that correspondence didn’t get to where it was supposed to be.

“The school called Child Protective Services because they were unaware that they were being homeschooled–‘educational neglect’. Harris said she was accused of educational neglect—a term referring to chronic truancy, or families neglecting to get their children to school on a regular basis.

Knowledgeable authorities on the subject told us, family courts don’t remove children from their homes based solely on educational neglect, but the charge against Harris somehow evolved into “imminent danger”, which can lead to removal from the home.

Franklin Redd, Jr., an attorney on the Parent Coordinating Council’s Committee on Home Schooling questioned how, “educational neglect” got upgraded to “imminent danger”, “You are going to put her in jeopardy now for ‘prior to’, after the fact?”

Redd added, “we should be facing the issue and saying, how do we help this woman and her children because there was nothing on the level of ‘imminent danger’ in the original filing. It was educational neglect.”

Parent Coordinating Council President Samuel Radford was critical of the way authorities separated Harris’ from her children, limiting her visitations to two hours a week, “We do something to help this family be reunited sooner. Two hours a week with your children, that you have been the primary provider for their whole life? That is criminal.”

Buffalo School officials are denying Harris’ ordeal is over homeschooling. A District source told us, Child Protective Services was already involved with the Harris family before homeschooling became an issue.

CPS and Erie County’s Department of Social Services are prohibited by law from commenting on this case.

A civil rights lawsuit was filed against New York City Public Schools, in December, over their homeschooling practices, accusing school officials of “systematic mistreatment of homeschooling families.”