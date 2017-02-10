Former pastor convicted again on child sex abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Convicted child molester Roy Harriger has been convicted again, this time in another state and by yet another accuser.

But for the first time, he’s admitting to years of abuse.

Harriger has now been convicted of sexually abusing children within his own family and accused of molesting children associated with his church.

Until he was jailed in April 2015, Harriger continued to preach at Community Fellowship Church in Johnson Creek.

In April 2015, members of Harriger’s family, including his son, reacted to what they and investigators described as sexual abuse of children that goes back 40 years.

But just this week, a judge in northern Pennsylvania sentenced him to two to five years in prison for years of sexual abuse of a young female family member in the 1990s.

“It’s the first time in this whole mess over all these years is he’s actually admitted to the guilt. I don’t like the outcome of what happened,” George Harriger said. “It gave the victim some relief, but the other victims didn’t get that chance. They never got that chance. But for him to admit what he did, that’s huge.”

George Harriger said it’s unfortunate that the Pennsylvania judge ordered his father’s sentenced to be served at the same time as the one he’s currently serving in New York.

He was sentenced to serve 15 years in 2015, but he won’t be getting any time added to his sentence, despite the additional conviction.